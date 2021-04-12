Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73,467 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

