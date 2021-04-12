Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of GDS worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GDS by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 231,151 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.62 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.