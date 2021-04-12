Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWTX opened at $68.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

