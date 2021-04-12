Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of MTS Systems worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $23,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $21,604,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 913.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 255,841 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $12,466,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,962,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $58.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. MTS Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

