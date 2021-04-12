Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Safehold worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

