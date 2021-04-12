Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,813 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of The Buckle worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Buckle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Buckle by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in The Buckle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $43.11.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,371 shares of company stock worth $1,290,399 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

