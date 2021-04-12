Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $143.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $2,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 95.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $2,174,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

