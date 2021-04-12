Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.13.
Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $143.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $2,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 95.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $2,174,000.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
