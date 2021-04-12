ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0739 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $62,781.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00272139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00701066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,912.08 or 0.99833150 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.00963518 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

