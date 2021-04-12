ChartEx Reaches One Day Volume of $128,103.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.52 million and $128,103.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00290200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.14 or 0.00712163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,626.38 or 0.98492559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.19 or 0.00922032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00018113 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

