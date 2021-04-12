ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0093

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $495,443.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,616.85 or 1.00031596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00140920 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006445 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

