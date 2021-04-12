ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $8.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $62.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $93.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $162.04 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $253.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

