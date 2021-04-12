Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.06.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.10. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after buying an additional 387,291 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.