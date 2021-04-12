Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

CVX remained flat at $$102.92 during midday trading on Monday. 78,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,082,064. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

