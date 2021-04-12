Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chewy worth $36,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,660 shares of company stock worth $23,675,202. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of CHWY opened at $84.10 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -195.58 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

