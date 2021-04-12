Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cfra

Analysts at Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,090. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -198.62 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,660 shares of company stock valued at $23,675,202. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after acquiring an additional 171,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.