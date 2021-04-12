CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.39. 154,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,290. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.