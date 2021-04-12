CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $32.58 on Monday, reaching $2,238.09. 46,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,182.33 and a twelve month high of $2,273.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,071.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

