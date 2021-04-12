CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.03. 224,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.69 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

