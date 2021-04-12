CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $425.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

