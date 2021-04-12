CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NYSE PM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

