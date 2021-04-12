CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.32 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,306,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $267.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.