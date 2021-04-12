CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.73.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $197.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $198.96. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.