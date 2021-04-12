CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 334,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 83,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,475. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

