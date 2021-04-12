CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

