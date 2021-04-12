CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.97. 230,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208,839. The company has a market cap of $337.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.