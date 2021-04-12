CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 115 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $36.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,249.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,140. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,187.60 and a 1 year high of $2,289.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,083.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,828.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

