CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 4,053 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 51,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 62,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,553,587. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $75.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

