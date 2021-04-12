CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 4,529 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.25. 121,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

