CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 536 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

NYSE V traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.89. The stock had a trading volume of 119,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,519. The stock has a market cap of $431.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.15 and a 1 year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

