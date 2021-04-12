CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 767 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.70. 77,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.59.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

