Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSSE. Benchmark raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $453.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

