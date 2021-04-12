Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $33.31. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,219. The company has a market capitalization of $463.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

