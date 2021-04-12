Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00008070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $153.70 million and approximately $604,442.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00088418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00662053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.