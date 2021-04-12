China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) to Issue $1.98 Semi-annual Dividend

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.9844 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

China Petroleum & Chemical has decreased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years.

Shares of SNP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.25. 81,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

