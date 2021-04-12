ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $34.78

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $33.51. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 781 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
