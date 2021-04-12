ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $34.78

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.78, but opened at $33.51. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 781 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $268,000.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

