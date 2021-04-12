Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,436.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,374.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $728.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

