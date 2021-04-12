Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,577.42 and last traded at $1,552.50, with a volume of 4411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,531.42.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.92.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,436.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,374.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

