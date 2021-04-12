Chonk Reaches Market Cap of $7.33 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $144,670.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $187.93 or 0.00313153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00641905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034504 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

