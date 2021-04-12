Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $466,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FLWS traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $26.06. 11,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,486. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.