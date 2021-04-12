Christopher Keljik OBE Acquires 2,978 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £2,978 ($3,890.78).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,000 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,970 ($3,880.32).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,015 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £2,984.85 ($3,899.73).

Shares of LON:SBO traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 100.16 ($1.31). 197,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,056. Schroder British Opportunities Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.98.

