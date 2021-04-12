Chronologic (DAY) Trading 91.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $562,445.33 and $3,223.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000793 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00675002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00087710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042831 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

