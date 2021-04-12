Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $159.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on CB. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

NYSE:CB opened at $160.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

