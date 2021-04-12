Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce sales of $81.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.89 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $94.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $373.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.70 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $898.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

