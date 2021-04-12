CIBC Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$7.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.72.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B traded up C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$2.29 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

