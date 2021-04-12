CIBC Raises MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $64.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of MTYFF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.