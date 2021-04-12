CIBC Raises MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $64.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of MTYFF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.19. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

