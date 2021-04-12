CIBC Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTY. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.36.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$56.07. 104,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$17.03 and a one year high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.