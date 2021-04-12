Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $526.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Cimpress posted sales of $597.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $106.27 on Monday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cimpress by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cimpress by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

