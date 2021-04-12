Cipher Achieves Market Cap of $51,927.23 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $51,927.23 and $153,101.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00063398 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000536 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

