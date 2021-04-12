CIRCOR International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,764 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 27,540% compared to the typical daily volume of 10 put options.
Shares of CIR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $693.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.65.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
