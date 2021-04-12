CIRCOR International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,764 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 27,540% compared to the typical daily volume of 10 put options.

Shares of CIR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $693.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

