Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,403 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 4.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $81,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 537,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.